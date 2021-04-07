Lawton Correctional Officer accused of bringing contraband into prison

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton Correctional Officer has been accused of bringing contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility.
According to the affidavit, police were called to the GEO prison on a contraband complaint.
Officers say Keyera Smither had brought about 151 grams of marijuana into the prison hidden on her person.
Smither has been charged with one count of bringing contraband into a penal institution.
She was arrested late last month, and is now out on bond. She is schedule to appear in court in May.
