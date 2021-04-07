Lawton Public Schools planning lawsuit against the State Board of Education

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools is planning on filing a lawsuit against the State Board of Education because of a recent Charter School Settlement.
The Oklahoma State Board of Education decided in a 4-3 vote to equalize funding between public schools and charter schools.
This could force school districts to share more money to charter schools.
The decision came from a 2017 lawsuit in which Oklahoma Public Charter School Association sued the State Board of Education to receive the same funding sources as school districts.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.