Marie Detty ties ribbons to raise awareness of sexual assault

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Marie Detty held an event for sexual assault awareness in Lawton on Tuesday.
Participants tied teal ribbons on trees around the Lawton Community Health Center to raise awareness and educate the Lawton community about sexual assault.
Marie Detty’s New Directions Sexual Assault Program Coordinator Katina Perkins had a message for sexual assault survivors.
“You’re not alone. You do have support. We are here to support you and it’s okay to use your voice. There’s power when you use your voice. There’s power in it,” Perkins said.
Officials with Marie Detty said they’ve also tied ribbons down Gore Boulevard and in Medicine Park and that they plan to tie more around the area throughout the month.
