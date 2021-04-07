7News First Alert Weather: Few strong/severe storms possible on Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, clear skies and relaxed winds out of the northwest will allow good radiational cooling to take place overnight with lows falling into the low 40s.
On Thursday, skies will be bright and sunny and highs will top out in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the west shifting to the southwest at 5-15 mph.
On Friday, a cold front will approach the area with showers and storms developing along and ahead of the front during the late afternoon and evening. There will be enough instability within the atmosphere to allow for a few strong/severe storms for the central and eastern half of Texoma. The main threats for any storms that become strong-to-severe will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The western half of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texoma will likely stay dry.
Behind the front dry air will return bringing pleasant start to the weekend with highs in the mid 70s. On Sunday, it will be much warmer with temperatures topping out in the low-to-mid 80s.
Another cold front will arrive early Monday morning bringing some big changes to Texoma for much of next week. A trough in place will bring slight rain chances each day, and temperatures will only top out in the mid 60s on Wednesday.
