Rattlesnake Festival kicks off in Waurika

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - Waurika’s annual Rattlesnake Festival begins Thursday evening.
The festival starts Thursday at 6 p.m. and will continue through April 11. The festival will be packed full of events.
There will be snake sacking and longest snake contests with cash prizes, a carnival, food and drinks, and live snake demonstrations.
“This is our main fundraiser for the WVFD. This is how we set our budget for the year of repairing trucks, fuel, any new uniforms we need. It kinda sets what we are able to spend and what we are able to do for the community,” said Waurika Volunteer Fire Department’s Mical Delaney.
All of the proceeds from this event benefit the Waurika volunteer fire department.
For more information, you can visit the Rattlesnake Festival’s Facebook page.
