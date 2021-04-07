Two taken to hospital after four car crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash involving four cars in Lawton Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. 14th St. and Cache Road.
Police say a silver Dodge Ram was turning from Cache to head north on 14th as a red truck, which was also turning onto 14th, rear-ended the Ram and then hit a white Chevy that was westbound on Cache.
That Chevy then hit a white Caravan, which hit a stop sign and finally stopped t just outside a building.
Witnesses say the red truck that was involved took off after the crash.
