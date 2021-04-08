Altus City Council votes to lower electric rates

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus City Council voted to lower residential and commercial electric rates for Altus Power customers by 6%.
The unanimous vote fulfills a promise made by the Council last year and went into effect immediately.
In 2020 the Council voiced support for lowering electric rates if Altus voters approved Proposition 2, which created a permanent city sales tax to help cover the cost of vital city services.
Altus City Manager Gary Jones says the vote to lower electric rates for Altus Power customers is confirmation for Altus residents of “promises made; promises kept” by the City of Altus.
