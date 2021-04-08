First Alert Forecast (4/8AM)

A weak surface low will develop over/ near southwest Oklahoma & western north Texas by early tomorrow. This low will just reinforce south winds to start the day before turning towards the north as the surface low creeps eastward by mid afternoon. With this set up, another low and cold front will quickly move in by late Friday afternoon. As a cold front dives south, there will be enough instability and lift in the atmosphere for widely scattered thunderstorms to develop along and ahead of this front. The western half of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texoma will likely stay dry as the highest threat for any storms/ showers includes counties along, east and south of I-44! There is a severe threat with these storms as large hail and perhaps damaging wind gusts are the top concerns. Winds between 60 to 80mph with hail on average the size of golf ball but in some of the strongest storms, baseball sized hail does look possible.