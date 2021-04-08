First Alert Forecast (4/8AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Friday JR! We’re almost to the end of the week. While today’s forecast is going to stay rather quiet we’re keeping a close eye on tomorrow’s forecast. Before we break down those details, let’s talk about what’s on tap for us today. With the clear skies and light winds overnight temperatures have fallen into the low to mid 40s. Skies are clear and will stay that way throughout the day!! Look for mostly sunny to sunny skies with west to southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. With a southerly component to the wind, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s for most. Now I do expect winds today to be much lighter but at times, gusts could be as high as the mid 20s.
With building clouds overnight from west to east, temperatures will be mild only dropping into the 50s. The increase in cloud cover is a result of our next disturbance approaching.
A weak surface low will develop over/ near southwest Oklahoma & western north Texas by early tomorrow. This low will just reinforce south winds to start the day before turning towards the north as the surface low creeps eastward by mid afternoon. With this set up, another low and cold front will quickly move in by late Friday afternoon. As a cold front dives south, there will be enough instability and lift in the atmosphere for widely scattered thunderstorms to develop along and ahead of this front. The western half of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texoma will likely stay dry as the highest threat for any storms/ showers includes counties along, east and south of I-44! There is a severe threat with these storms as large hail and perhaps damaging wind gusts are the top concerns. Winds between 60 to 80mph with hail on average the size of golf ball but in some of the strongest storms, baseball sized hail does look possible.
Dry air will push in behind the front and strong winds will develop on the backside for Saturday early morning. The good news is winds will subside during the afternoon! On Saturday, look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the mid 70s. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Dry conditions are expected Saturday and most of the day on Sunday. Another front will dive south late Sunday night through early Monday morning. Sunday will start out with mostly sunny skies but clouds will build as the day progresses. With a return of south winds, temperatures will warm and return back into the mid 80s! Models are hinting at more showers for early to mid next week but confidence in this is not high. For now, we are going on the low end of rain chances.
You can stay up-to-date with the forecast with the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
