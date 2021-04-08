Fla. lawmaker Gaetz’s legal troubles may center on another politician’s woes

The duo also left an unsolicited voicemail on Florida State Rep. Anna Eskimani’s cell phone in 2019, which she called weird and cringeworthy.: “This is your favorite tax collector. I’m up in the Panhandle with your favorite U.S. congressman Mr. Gaetz. Hi Anna! We were just chatting about you and talking about your lovely qualities. We think you’re the future of the Democratic party in Florida.”