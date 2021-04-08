Lawton hiring police officers, firefighters

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you’re looking for a new career, the City of Lawton is hiring police officers and firefighters.
Being a firefighter is not an easy career, but it is a fulfilling one, according to Training Officer Joshua Brown.
You’ll need two qualities first, empathy and compassion for others.
“The most fulfilling thing about being a firefighter is, and not to sound cliché, is the ability to give back,” Brown said. “We really do have a fulfilling job, and there’s nothing more fulfilling than helping somebody that’s having a pretty rough day. They call us at their worst times, and we’re able to help out.”
To be a firefighter, you must be between 18 and 45, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a background check.
Training is completed at Great Plains Technology Center with Oklahoma State University fire service training.
Practice sessions are in May and agility course testing and written exam are in June.
It can be demanding, but you don’t have to be in the best shape of your life.
“Once they start the academy, we have daily workouts,” Brown said. “Every morning between the hours of 7 and 8 a.m., we’re out there and we’re doing everything from cardio to weights, plyometrics, Tabata. I mean, we do a lot.”
Starting pay is between $41-43,000 a year. Plus, there are health, dental and vision benefits.
New hires would start the academy in the fall. It’s a six month process that gets them acclimated to the lifestyle.
According to Officer Andrew Grubbs, to become a police officer, you’ll need to be between 21 and 45, have a high school diploma or GED and no criminal record or misdemeanor within three years.
“It’s more than just putting on a uniform and a badge and a gun,” Grubbs said. “You actually get to go out and make a difference in your community, helping the little old ladies, however they need help, taking the phone calls that people don’t want to take and helping individuals that need your help on a daily basis is very rewarding.”
It pays a little over $40,000 a year starting out, plus benefits.
“If you want to see change happen, it’s got to start with you,” said Grubbs. “If you want to see something change, you need to be the one to do it. That’s why every officer that we have now is in this profession because we saw something that we wanted to see happen or change, so we became the change.”
You can pick up an application to be a police officer from Building 900 at Great Plains Technology Center.
The deadline to apply to be a firefighter is May 7. You can visit lawtonok.gov and click on careers to find the application.
