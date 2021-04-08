Lawton woman arrested: Accused of throwing machete at police officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman was arrested in Lawton after allegedly throwing a machete towards a Lawton police officer, missing him by mere feet.
According to the affidavit, police responded to a Lawton neighborhood where Gina Jenkins was reportedly found banging on an apartment door with a machete in her hand.
Police say they ordered Jenkins to put the weapon down, but that Jenkins didn’t comply and began pacing back and forth.
An officer pulled out a taser at which point Jenkins allegedly ran before becoming cornered.
Jenkins is accused of throwing the machete at the officer who pursued her, missing him by approximately one foot, according to the affidavit.
Jenkins was taken into custody and taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.
She has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted escape from felony arrest.
Her bond is set at $10,000.
