7News First Alert Weather: Isolated strong-to-severe storms possible tomorrow evening ahead of the cold front

On Friday, a warm front draped across Texas could bring a brief shower to Jack and Young counties earlier in the day. However, the chance for storms won’t arrive until late in the afternoon and evening across Texoma. The timing on the showers and storms appear to be anywhere from 5-11 pm with clearing taking place into the overnight hours. A strong cap will be in place allowing much of the area to remain dry, however the cap is expected to break in a few spots across Texoma and storms could develop quickly once that occurs. The best chance for rain will be along and east of I-44. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out with the main threats being large hail and damaging wind gusts.