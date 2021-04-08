One person taken to hospital after car crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A crash in Lawton sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at Sheridan and Arlington around 1 p.m.
Police say a bystander told them a woman in a car involved fled the scene just after the accident happened.
One person from the truck was taken to the hospital with minor neck injury, but the other passengers from were okay.
A man from the Charger was treated on the scene for cuts to his foot.
Police say they believe he had his feet on the dash at the time of the crash.
