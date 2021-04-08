Southwestern Behavioral Health Career Fair to take place in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Southwestern Behavioral Health Career Fair will be happening in Lawton Thursday, April 9.
The networking and recruiting event will be held at Buffalo Grove Coffee on Southwest E Avenue from 2 to 5 p.m.
Southwestern Medical Center is holding the event to network with RNs and LPNs who are looking for a career change. They say one potential perk includes a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
Organizers say to bring your resumé, and that coffee will be on them.
If you would like more information, you can visit The Southwestern Behavioral Health Career Fair’s Facebook event page.
