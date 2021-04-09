Altus police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run.
Robert Adams was killed early Sunday morning after he was hit by a vehicle.
Investigators now say they have ruled out a vehicle they found Monday night in Snyder as being part of their investigation.
Altus police say their investigation eventually led them and the District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force to Pottawatomie County, where Zackery Soderlund was arrested and brought back to Altus.
His vehicle has been seized as evidence.
Investigators say after Sunday’s hit and run, evidence points to Soderlund burglarizing a local dispensary.
He’s currently behind bars for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
