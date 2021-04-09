2021 Atlantic hurricane season expected to be another busy one

Hurricane season is just around the corner as the beginning of summer draws near. After the active season last year, the forecast for the coming season is a particular area of interest for coastal regions. The Colorado State University Tropical Project released a forecast Thursday for this year’s season based on the conditions of March 2021. The outlook produced above-average predictions for this year’s tropical activity compared to that of the years 1981-2010, with 8 hurricanes, 17 named storms, and 4 major hurricanes predicted. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher ranked hurricane, with wind speeds of over 115 mph. The expected landfall probability of a major hurricane on US soil is about 130 percent of the long-period average (Klotzbach et al., 2021). The predictions laid out in the outlook are based on a method using 38 years of past hurricane data and the use of early April extended-range statistical prediction. The three different modeling types that are used by the study have all shown that the 2021 hurricane season will be of above-average activity.