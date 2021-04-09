Bite Squad to add 200 new delivery drivers in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The food delivery service Bite Squad is looking to hire a large amount of delivery drivers in Lawton.
They’re currently looking to add 200 more drivers, who will be considered independent contractors.
Bite Squad says the drivers will be able to start as soon as they are activated as independent contractors.
All you need is a a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone in order to apply.
You must be least 18 years old.
To apply, go to bitesquad.com.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.