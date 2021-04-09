City of Comanche Debuts new Trading Post

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Comanche is undergoing a makeover, according to it’s City Manager.
One major aspect of the changes occurring is the transformation of the Old Comanche Motel into a new trading post.
“It was a rundown motel, it was an eyesore, the first thing people saw when they came into town. So we took those funds, we renovated it and converted it into a farmers market flea market to hopefully benefit the community,” Comanche City Manager, Chuck Ralls said.
Ralls said the motel sat abandoned for about a decade before undergoing its’ recent transformation and that the city was able to purchase the building after receiving a $150 thousand dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
He said the project is a part of a city wide initiative to strengthen the overall wellbeing for its’ residents. The trading post will serve as a venue for a flea market and farmers market on the weekends.
“We have everything from homemade crafts to antiques to furniture to candles to ... I mean, you name it,” he said.
The post includes 19 indoor booths and plenty of space for outdoor booths as well.
He expects to see a large crowd this weekend when the trading post will host it’s Second Monday of the Month. The event that will include shopping and outdoor dining.
This weekends events will take place on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on the trading post or to inquire about being a vendor, email the city at trade@cityofcomanche.com
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.