Drought conditions worsen across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
In this recent weather pattern, rain has been hard to come by for Texoma. We have gone 15 consecutive days without measurable rainfall, and as a result drought conditions have significantly worsened across southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. The city of Lawton and Wichita Falls are about (2.75′') below average so far from year-to-date.
Below is what the drought monitor looked liked last week.
Drought conditions have now expanded to all counties across Texoma. Severe drought conditions are apparent in Jefferson, Montague, Caddo, King, Knox, Clay and Jack. Comanche County is now experiencing moderate drought conditions to include the city of Lawton.
There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, however with a strong cap in place across Texoma it will inhibit showers and storms for much of the region. The cap is expected to weaken and break late in the afternoon allowing for isolated strong storms for areas east of Highway 183. Storms are expected to gather in a squall line east of I-35 with a better chance for storms across southeastern Oklahoma and northeast Texas.
