Grady County car crash claims woman’s life

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A crash in Grady County claimed a woman’s life Thursday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on the scene of the deadly crash on Highway 81, just two miles north of Rush Springs around 4 p.m.
Troopers say 35-year-old Whitney Blakes of Chickasha left the roadway to the left and then overcorrected and went off the right side of the road, rolling the SUV.
She and her two passengers, an 11 and eight-year-old, were all thrown out as it rolled.
Blakes was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The children were flown to OU Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
