LPD searching for missing, at-risk man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Authorities say Ralph Keys, 58, went missing on Thursday afternoon from 805 SW Park.
Keys has Asperger syndrome and has the mental capacity of a 12 year old, according to officials.
He is described as a white man, 5′2″ and is bald with glasses. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes and was carrying a laundry basket.
If you have any information about Keys’ whereabouts contact police at 580-581-3272 or call 911.
