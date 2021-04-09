7News First Alert Weather: A beautiful morning is in store before storm chances move into the region this afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We are seeing a couple of sprinkles in some areas in front of the warm front pushing up through the region, but these will taper off as the morning progresses. Temperatures are pretty warm in the 50s and will continue to climb into the 80s for our highs today. Sunshine will arrive in the afternoon before our next chance for rainfall is brought by an upper level low carrying a cold front with it and a chance for severe weather.
Our eastern counties are included in a marginal risk for severe weather, with parts of Montague and Jefferson county included in the slight risk. The main threats will be large hail and gusty winds. Models show that we could see a couple pop up showers in our northern counties in the afternoon, but the main line of storms that could become severe will fire off to our east. Most of us will stay fairly dry.
Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler behind the front with highs in the 70s before we warm up into the end of the weekend. The good news is widespread rain chances return this week, hopefully providing us with some relief from drought conditions.
