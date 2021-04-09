7News First Alert Weather: A dry & sunny weekend ahead with rain chances returning much of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The cold front will clear all of Texoma tonight leaving behind strong winds out of the north at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Skies will become clear and temperatures will fall quickly behind the front with overnight lows in the low 40s.
It will shape up to be a sunny and dry weekend ahead. On Saturday, highs will top out in the low 70s and winds will be gusty out of the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.
On Sunday, a weak ridge will develop across the Southern Plains allowing for highs to top out in the mid 80s. Winds will shift back to the south at 10-20 mph.
On Monday, another cold front will move across the Texoma bringing a cool start to the work week. However, an Omega Blocking Pattern will develop over the U.S. As a result, a series of disturbances will move across the area and interact with moisture that will return. This will bring back daily rain chances Tuesday through Friday of next week. Highs will only top out in the low-to-mid 60s each day.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.