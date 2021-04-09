Wichita Mountains Open happening over weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton-Fort Sill Dart Association will be holding their annual steel-tip dart tournament over the weekend.
The Wichita Mountains Open is taking place at VFW Post 5263. The tournament began at noon on Friday.
The event attracts dart players from around the country, who will compete in several tournaments over the course of the weekend.
They will also be doing raffles for gift baskets and local vendors.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be going to local charities.
