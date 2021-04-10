Altus unveils new story walk at Hightower Park

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Friday the City of Altus unveiled their brand new story walk.
The path features several podiums, each one with a small portion of a book on it.
The story walk is at Hightower Park on Park Lane, right next to Altus High School.
Kids will be able to walk through the winding half-mile path, reading more and more of the book the further they go.
It’s been in the works for a long time and was made possible by a partnership between the Altus parks and recreation department, the Altus library and the southern prairie library system.
“The goal is to get the community out, it’s part of our early literacy effort in the library system, it’s part of our health literacy effort with the great plains literacy council,” said Kathy Hale from the Southern Prairie Library System.
“Also in between each pedestal we have fun little chalked events like hopscotch and lily pads so it also works for promoting health and healthy living,” said Michael Shive from Altus Parks and Recreation.
“It’s free for the community, anybody can come out from little bitty to grandma and grandpa, enjoy something free and get those steps in,” said Altus Public Library’s Bailee Hutchinson.
The book in the story walk will be changed every few months.
