City of Lawton to reopen recreation centers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will be reopening its recreation centers beginning April 12.
The centers they’ll be opening include include the HC King Center on 20th Street, Owens Multipurpose Center on 11th and the Patterson Center on Arlington Drive.
There will be new rules in place for the recreation centers, though.
Those will include masks being worn by visitors while inside buildings, a maximum of 30 people allowed inside at any given time, and visitors submitting a temperature check.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices at 580-581-3400.
