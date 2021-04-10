Firefighters called to Laugh out Loud for electrical fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A small electrical fire broke out at Laugh out Loud in west Lawton just before 7 p.m. Friday.
Everyone was reportedly out of the building by the time firefighters got there.
“We were just having fun and hanging out, and we noticed it was getting smoky in there, but we thought maybe it was something in the kitchen, maybe they burnt something. But then we started smelling it, so we walked out of the building, and everyone started coming out after us, and we thought ‘uh oh, something’s wrong, ' and then the fire trucks show up,” said Jesse Bone.
The amount of damage is not clear, but we’re told nobody was hurt.
