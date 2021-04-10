Wind turbine manufacturer opening plant in Lawton, bringing 300 jobs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds of new jobs with a wind energy company are coming to Lawton over the next couple of years.
Carter Wind Turbines is going to hire a total of 300 employees over the next five years, with initial capital investment calculated at 10-million. The plant will be placed near Goodyear and Republic Paper.
President Matt Carter said the company is a wind turbine manufacturer and energy company.
They sell electricity to communities in remote locations that rely on diesel-powered generators.
“Many of these locations and communities spend over 50-percent of their income on energy, and by integrating a wind solution, we can dramatically their cost of energy and improve their quality of life,” Carter said.
Carter said his company believes Lawton is a great community and wants to build a long-term partnership with the city and state.
“I mean we’ve got to know from the governor’s office to the state representative, to the local community. We feel like there’s many synergies, many synergies of liniment with current programs that the state is doing, communities are doing that creates a long-term partnership,” Carter said.
LEDC President Brad Cooksey said LEDC has been working with Carter for the last year to make this happen.
“But over the last four or five months, we’ve been dealing with them exclusively on a weekly basis. Even though it’s taken a year these deals take some time for economic development it could take a year, maybe if two or three years,” Cooksey said.
Cooksey said it has been about 20-years since the area had an announcement like this.
“The amount of jobs that’s going to be created, and investment, and just the synergy that it’s going to create in itself is not only going to help Lawton, Oklahoma, but it’s going to help Southwest Oklahoma as well,” Cooksey said.
The plant is expected to be open by the end of 2021, so the hiring process will begin at the end of this summer.
