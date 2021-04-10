Lawton Savages to play benefit game for Cyril fire victims

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Savages football team is playing a game Saturday night to benefit people affected by an apartment fire in Cyril.
They’ll be playing the Central Lions from Chickasha at 7 p.m. at the Cyril High School football stadium.
Admission is $10 per person or $5 for students.
Last month, a tragic fire ravaged an apartment building, leaving five Cyril families with nothing.
Now, the Lawton Savages football team is stepping up to help.
Owner Marvin Richards said it means something to them.
“No one else would allow us to use their field to have our games or anything like that,” he said, “so when Cyril actually opened the door for us and we heard about the fire. The first thing, our first home game we were automatically like ‘Yeah, that’s what we’re going to do.’”
The team started about 5 years ago as a flag football team and kept growing, now up to about 50 players.
Richards said this has been the busiest year yet for the Lawton Savages, even playing against the San Antonio Warriors in the AT&T stadium in Dallas.
“We’ve grown a lot, and I mean a lot,” he said. “I want to say the first game, we started off struggling. We really didn’t have many coaches at the time, so it was a struggle at the beginning, but I basically told the guys that been with me from the beginning to like stick with me, I know the first couple years is going to be rocky, but we’re going to get to the point where everything is rolling and going.”
Head coach Tony Anders said he tries to inspire the guys and tells them it’s about more than football. It’s what you do in life to help others that matters.
“It’s nothing that we want out of it, but it’s necessary to help a family out,” he said. “You know what they say about small communities like Cyril. They’re going to show a lot of love for their people in that city.”
The team’s running back Ezekiel Henson, whose been with the Savages since 2017, said they’ve grown more than he ever expected, so giving back to a community that welcomed them with open arms is a no-brainer.
“To me it feels great,” he said. “There’s always ways to give back, and whenever people open their arms like that to you, that’s the least you can do is give back to them. We’re not a selfish team by any means, so I feel great about it.”
All proceeds from Saturday’s game will go to the victims of the fire.
You can bring donations like food, clothes, toys and new hygiene products. If you can’t make it out, it will also be livestreamed on the Lawton Savages Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.