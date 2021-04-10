Man accused of pointing gun at employee of Lawton Walmart

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Prosecutors have charged a man after Lawton police say he pointed a gun at a Walmart employee.
According to the affidavit, witnesses say they saw Jason McBroom trying to leave the store through a fire exit after picking up merchandise.
When they tried to stop him, he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the worker before leaving through a fire exit.
Police say they found McBroom near the store with the merchandise and the gun.
He’s charged with petit larceny, feloniously pointing a firearm and obstructing an officer and is being held on a $15,000 bond.
