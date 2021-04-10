7News First Alert Weather: We have a beautiful Sunday to end the weekend before a rainy work week

The weather pattern for the work week will be fairly consistent, with zonal winds and shortwave troughs bringing moisture and below-average temperatures to the region. Rain chances begin on Monday evening with a slight chance for showers. Tuesday we could see some hit and miss showers, some of which could have thunder and lightning given a small amount of atmospheric energy. Rain will persist and become more widespread Wednesday and Thursday. Storms Thursday could have more energy as moisture from the gulf returns with a wind shift from the south. Another slight cold front will move through Friday bringing more rain, before restoring the zonal wind to start the weekend. Storm chances throughout the week are not expected to become severe.