Mountain Metro AMBUCs fundraising at 2021 Trykes N Tread

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s a big weekend for car enthusiasts at the Comanche County Fairgrounds for the 2021 Trykes N Tread Car Show.
The Mountain Metro AMBUCS were there raising money. Their mission is to enable people with disabilities to be mobile and live independently.
Linda Mask from AMBUCs said Trykes N Treads is their biggest fundraiser to build ramps for homes and provide scholarships.
“Our trikes costs have gone up immensely,” she said. “An adult trike costs around $2000 and up, depending upon the parts of equipment needed for each disability. Things have gone up and up and we need to fundraise.”
They’re giving out 10 total trikes this weekend to wounded warrior veterans and a few children.
Doors open on Sunday at 9 a.m. The trike giveaway starts at 1 p.m. Entry is $10 per person. Kids under 12 get in free.
