7News First Alert Weather: Much cooler temperatures tomorrow behind cold front with rain on the way

Take advantage of the beautiful evening tonight as our lows will be in the 50s but it will take a while to cool off. A surface low with an associated cold front will begin to move through tonight into tomorrow, shifting wind directions from the north at 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will be a much cooler day because of the front, with clouds building throughout the day. Below-average temperatures will remain throughout the rest of the week and highs in the 60s.