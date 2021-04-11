7News First Alert Weather: Much cooler temperatures tomorrow behind cold front with rain on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Take advantage of the beautiful evening tonight as our lows will be in the 50s but it will take a while to cool off. A surface low with an associated cold front will begin to move through tonight into tomorrow, shifting wind directions from the north at 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will be a much cooler day because of the front, with clouds building throughout the day. Below-average temperatures will remain throughout the rest of the week and highs in the 60s.
Rain chances begin Monday night with a chance for some pop-up showers in our southeastern counties tomorrow night. Tuesday we could see a few scattered showers across the southern portion of the region, some of which could have a few lightning strikes due to an increase in moisture. Rain will continue overnight into Wednesday morning with fairly widespread showers. A brief clear-up will occur Thursday morning before the next disturbance moves in bringing another round of rain Thursday evening. The next chance for stronger showers will be Friday morning when a more favorable convective environment will allow for widespread rainfall.
The weekend forecast is variable at this point. Below-average temperatures appear to remain and a few spotty showers are possible.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.