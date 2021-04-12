Comanche County school districts to get roads repaired

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche Nation Transportation is helping more school districts in southwest Oklahoma upgrade their roads and parking lots.
In the past, the tribe has repaired roads at Walters, Elgin, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril and Cement public schools.
On Monday, Comanche County Commissioners approved Comanche Nations’ plans to make improvements at four more schools.
They choose these schools based on who is in their service district.
Transportation Director Adrian Tehauno said this time around they are helping schools in Sterling, Chattanooga, Geronimo, and Indiahoma.
“I really do enjoy these things, personally it gives me a lot of satisfaction knowing that I’m helping the students, tribal students, and the communities all at one time,” Tehauno said.
Tehauno said if roads are in decent condition they’ll just lay new asphalt down, but if the roads are too bad they’ll tear them up and start over.
“There is a little more to each school to some, and one school may three months, two months, three months, and another school might take two weeks,” Tehauno said.
Comanche County Commissioner Gail Turner said he appreciates what the tribe is doing for the schools.
“Anytime you can approve things around the small towns and the schools. It helps everybody and gives everybody a better attitude, and it makes it a lot safer,” Turner said.
Tehauno said they can help schools out through a federal highway funding program the tribe learned about a few years ago.
“We are asked to use it, but there’s not too many restrictions on the use of it. Anything that has to do with transportation, for transportation it can be used for,” Tehauno said.
