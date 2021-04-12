Duncan annual tire clean-up starting April 12th

Duncan, Okla. (TNN) - Starting today in Duncan, the Four D Corporation will be holding their annual Spring Clean-up.
That means until May 21st, you can dispose of unwanted tires at their location on McCurdy Road, every weekday from 8 a.m. in the morning until 4 p.m.
They say there should be a trailer just inside the gate where you can drop them off.
However, they ask that you don’t leave tractor tires or tires with rims still on them, because they don’t have a way to remove them.
