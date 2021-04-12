First Alert Forecast (4/12AM)

Good Monday morning! A cold front has moved through overnight which will leave us with cooler weather and the chance for hit/ miss isolated showers and storms. The cold front and low pressure system will stall across the southeast. Behind that front, we’re looking at highs in the low 60s northwest with upper 70s southeast! It will be a windy day as sustained winds will be between 15 to 25mph out of the northeast with gusts into the 30s. During the day, expect to stay mainly dry with cloud cover increasing.