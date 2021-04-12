First Alert Forecast (4/12AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning! A cold front has moved through overnight which will leave us with cooler weather and the chance for hit/ miss isolated showers and storms. The cold front and low pressure system will stall across the southeast. Behind that front, we’re looking at highs in the low 60s northwest with upper 70s southeast! It will be a windy day as sustained winds will be between 15 to 25mph out of the northeast with gusts into the 30s. During the day, expect to stay mainly dry with cloud cover increasing.
Later on tonight, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop after sunset. There will be enough instability along with sufficient moisture to where some stronger storms will support hail. The highest chance for any development is still looking to be along and near the stalled cold. Rain chances for most will diminish by 3AM tomorrow morning.
Looking ahead to the rest of this week, we have a high probability of seeing below average temperatures as a cooler airmass settles into place. After today, temperatures will drop into the low 60s and stay well below average for at least the next week and a half. Going forward expect highs only into the 60s area wide.
Now, let’s talk about our rain chances. It’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on stand by because with our current set up we’re looking at a chance for hit/miss isolated showers and thunderstorms. It’s looking going to be a complete washout by any means but still a good idea to keep it close by.
Rain chances will increase again late Tuesday afternoon and evening but will be maximized near I-44 during the overnight hours. The chances for rain will shift eastward during the morning hours of Wednesday. Cloudy skies will remain in the forecast over the next few days, especially along and west of I-35. Another cold front will move in Wednesday reinforcing cloud cover sticking around and cooler temperatures.
Still expect widespread light rainfall late Thursday into Friday night as yet another wave of energy moves through the Southern Plains. A stronger cold front will move into the area by Friday, keeping temperatures below average into the weekend. The threat for severe weather, appears to be very low through the extended period.
You can stay up-to-date on the forecast through the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
