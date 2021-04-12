Lawton church buys new cars for members

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton church recently purchased new cars for several members who were shocked by the ministry’s generosity.
Christian Training Center Church may be small, but the love they have for each other, and for God, is big.
Pastor Eddie Wade said he was praying one day and it led to finding a way to cut back at the church and purchasing a new car for a member in need.
“They were the never say no people,” Wade said. “When we asked them to do something, they did it. We asked them to give, they’d give. Sometimes giving to the church can be a burden, and sometimes it can get a bad name.”
Shelley Mathis is the church’s secretary. She met Wade almost 12 years ago.
She said his teachings have helped her lead a better life.
Mathis was helping the pastor surprise others with new cars, but she had no clue she would be the fifth member to get one herself.
“I was shaking and I was standing there looking at it,” Mathis said, “and he said ‘Let’s go get in it!’ I was really surprised and excited and it was what I always dreamed of. I didn’t even ask for it, but God is good. I give him all the glory.”
Ranikki Carter said she got the car she wanted since she was 19-years-old - an Audi Q7 traded in for her 2012 RAV4.
She said she didn’t think she was on the church’s list, but then she got a call to come to the dealership.
“For us to receive that God has actually seen us serve, actually witnessed us give and to say ‘Hey, let’s give back to the people,’ That’s important to me because our teaching is different, our pastor is different and what we learn is different,” Carter said. “It’s everything that is 100 percent Bible based and for me that’s the greatest blessing because I haven’t received anything like that.”
Wade said he believes everyone should have a reliable vehicle, and it’s time for the city to take care of each other.
“It’s kind of like if you were climbing a 100 story building, stairs with 100 stories,” Wade said. “You’d have to rest somewhere. Church is like that, I think, and life is like that. You build yourself up for a while, but then you have to rest, and when you rest, that means it’s time to build somebody else up.”
