Lawton City Council meeting taking place April 13
By Tiffany Bechtel | April 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 5:44 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council will be meeting Tuesday to discuss a number of issues.

On the agenda is a discussion about using some of the money made form the Hotel-Motel Tax to fund advertising for FISTA and mall property.

The Council also plans to talk about the ownership of Butch Suttle Park.

They’ll also be discussing a pending action with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality about a Notice of Violation issued back in October of 2019.

The Council may decide to hold an executive session to discuss a pending conflict of interest investigation.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting can be found on the City of Lawton’s website.

