Lawton City Council meeting taking place April 13

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council will be meeting Tuesday to discuss a number of issues.
On the agenda is a discussion about using some of the money made form the Hotel-Motel Tax to fund advertising for FISTA and mall property.
The Council also plans to talk about the ownership of Butch Suttle Park.
They’ll also be discussing a pending action with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality about a Notice of Violation issued back in October of 2019.
The Council may decide to hold an executive session to discuss a pending conflict of interest investigation.
The full agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting can be found on the City of Lawton’s website.
