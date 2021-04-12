Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell visits Medicine Park Sunday

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - As Medicine Park wrapped up a weekend full of events, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell dropped by for a visit Sunday.
Mayor Jennifer Ellis invited him to join in on the fun of the April Fools Mountain Bike Festival on its final day. He toured the Medicine Park Aquarium and cut ribbons at new businesses with local officials. He said he’s visited Medicine Park before and his favorite part is always the Wichita Mountains.
“This is the best mountain town that we have in Oklahoma. It’s really special and exciting to see other states now discovering the Wichita Mountains and Medicine Park, so I really think the sky’s the limit for this area,” Pinnell said.
Tourism is the third-largest industry in Oklahoma, generating over $750 million in state and local tax revenue each year. Pinnell said you don’t have to go to Colorado or Arkansas to have a great vacation when it’s in your own backyard.
“As we come into the summer, I mean I’m really hoping we have kind of a roaring 20′s again in America. You know, people are wanting to get out. The pent-up demand for a vacation... do your vacation right here in Medicine Park, do it right here in the Wichita Mountains,” Pinnell said.
Pinnell said he wants to partner with communities like Medicine Park and Lawton to boost the economy. He said after the pandemic, people are eager to go out and they’ll be preaching every day about the beauty that Oklahoma has to offer.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.