New Tillman County Sheriff adjusting to new role

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - 2021 has been a year of new beginnings at the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office as new sheriff Bill Ingram officially took over in early January.
Sheriff Ingram came from a law enforcement background and said that part of the job has been the same as it always has been. But he said there has been a learning curve as he works through the administrative aspect of the job.
Since the beginning of the year, Ingram has been trying to lead the sheriff’s office in a new direction.
“The people that elected me to put me here believe in me to defend not only them, but also their constitutional rights. I am a constitutional sheriff and I truly believe in the Constitution and it is my duty to defend that for the people of Tillman County,” Ingram said.
As far as the law enforcement aspect goes, Ingram is happy with how things are going.
“We’re doing great, we’ve recovered 4 stolen trailers, two stolen vehicles already since I took office. It’s coming around, people are starting to realize that we’re not going to mess around, we’re going to take care of business,” Ingram said.
But there has been a learning curve behind the scenes. Ingram said he’s had to learn the ins and outs of sitting on boards like the Community Sentencing Board and the proper way to handle administrative work. But he said the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association and the people he works with in Tillman County have helped in that regard.
“Lots of meetings. Spend a lot of time learning the correct procedures, you can’t just go out and purchase something, you’ve got to go through a process, you’ve got to go through bid processes and you’ve got to go through getting your purchase orders in place,” Ingram said.
Ingram said he’s particularly proud of the work they’re doing with the reserve deputy program, as they’ve brought back 7 reserves already. He said they plan to build on that going forward.
“We’ve just got to get the growing pains of taking office and getting everything lined up budget-wise for our next fiscal year but once we get that done we’re planning on trying to do a reserve academy,” Ingram said.
He said he’s also very happy with the relationship the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office has with the other law enforcement agencies in the area.
