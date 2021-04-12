Woman injured in Grady County single-car crash

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A woman was injured in a single car crash just after midnight.
The crash happened in Grady County on County Road 1610, about 7 miles south of Rush Springs.
Police say the driver was going eastbound on County Road 1610 when she went left of center on the roadway.
She reportedly then overcorrected and went off the road before coming back onto the road and then leaving it again and hitting two trees before coming to a stop.
She was taken to the hospital with internal injuries.
Authorities believe she may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.
