Yard of the Month competition in Lawton ongoing until Oct. 1st

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s “Yard of the Month” competition is going on now.
It lasts until October 1st, and gives people the chance to earn prizes and bragging rights by showing off what they’ve done to beautify their homes.
Anyone can nominate someone living in city limits, and the winner will get a yard sign along with a 100-dollar gift card.
To nominate someone, contact the email TIFFANY.VRSKA@LAWTONOK.GOV with the address of the home you want to nominate, the name of the person who lives there and a good phone number to reach them.
