First Alert Forecast (4/13AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! Temperatures today are some what cooler compared to yesterday morning. To be exact we’re nearly 5 to 10 degrees colder than yesterday. We do have some showers and thunderstorms down into Throckmorton, Jack and Young county in north Texas. Any rain activity will come to an end within the next few horus. Otherwise look for scattered cloud cover throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Northeast winds at times will gust into the mid 20s with sustained winds at 10 to 20mph.
Another wave of energy will cross by Texoma this afternoon and evening meaning a reinforcement of warmer air and lift which ultimately results in more showers and storms. The highlighted area for any rain later today has a focus along and east of I-44. In terms of how much rain will fall, expect most areas along and south of I-44 to receive generally 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall, with a few locally higher amounts possible. A few of the thunderstorms may be strong but with limited instability the overall threat for organized severe weather is low. Activity should subside and shift east by sunrise tomorrow.
This cloudy, cool and rainy pattern is still expected to continue through the weekend. Some good news however is the trough and current set up giving us this chance will eventually move out over the weekend. Before that happens, we’re still looking at a few showers and storms remaining during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Wednesdays highs will top out the mid 60sn with cloudy skies and northeast winds. Thursday will stay into the mid 60s with northeast to east winds at 10 to 15mph.
A very similar weather pattern will play out on Thursday with the highest chance for rain late Thursday night into Friday. A cold front will dive southward into the area by Friday morning bringing us a much cooler air mass behind it. Regardless, widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are still expected during the day on Friday as forcing increases. Instability, once again, appears low across much of the area! With surface moisture lacking the overall severe threat looks to be low. Models differ on the strength of the cold front for Friday but here’s what we’re thinking for now. Fridays highs will fall even more into the low 60s before dropping into the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon.
The majority of our precipitation should clear the area by late Saturday morning. It’ll be cool but at least the weekend is trending dry. A cold night is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday with lows falling into the 30s for much of the area.
You can stay up-to-date on the forecast through the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.