First Alert Forecast (4/13AM)

A very similar weather pattern will play out on Thursday with the highest chance for rain late Thursday night into Friday. A cold front will dive southward into the area by Friday morning bringing us a much cooler air mass behind it. Regardless, widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are still expected during the day on Friday as forcing increases. Instability, once again, appears low across much of the area! With surface moisture lacking the overall severe threat looks to be low. Models differ on the strength of the cold front for Friday but here’s what we’re thinking for now. Fridays highs will fall even more into the low 60s before dropping into the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon.