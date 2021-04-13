Lawton City Council to meet Today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The council will address several issues today on it’s Consent Agenda but three in particular stand out.
The Council will consider authorizing funding from the Hotel-Motel Tax Economic Development Fund to be used for marketing and advertising for the FISTA and mall property. Last October, Lawton city council decided to buy the entire mall and use empty stores to create a complex to house military defense contractors who work on Fort Sill. City Council finalized the purchase of the mall in January and voted to approve a 25-year lease agreement between the city and the FISTA Development Trust Authority.
The Council will also consider approving a contract with Stantec Architecture to design the future City of Lawton Youth Sports and Recreation Facility. The facility’s cost and creation is part of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. The facility is an estimated 85,000 square feet and may contain indoor soccer areas, tennis courts, basketball courts, cardio-fitness areas, warm-up areas, locker rooms, family areas, retail and concessions, and a centralized location for administration and management.
The Council will also discuss the status of the 2021 Juneteenth Celebration which is slated to be held virtually on June 19, 2021. Festivities were cancelled last year due to COVID 19. This years theme is “Managing the Hills We Climb” which emphasizes the importance of future planning and community collaboration.
Today’s executive session items deal with a notice of violation sent to the city from the Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality and an investigation into a potential conflict of interest.
Item 19 on City Council’s agenda is to discuss a notice of violation issued by Oklahoma’s Department of Environmental Quality to the city of Lawton on October 3, 2019 and relating to details of a settlement negotiation meeting that occurred on March 24th of this year.
And the second item in executive session is to discuss a pending conflict of interest investigation. Because this item is in executive session, we don’t know much information about it - like who it’s involving or what. We’ll be following the items this afternoon and let you know if they take any action on the items.
The full agenda for today’s City Council meeting can be found on the City of Lawton’s website.
