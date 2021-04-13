Lawton Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosting Bouquets of Hope fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will be holding their annual spring fundraiser, with a little difference.
Every year they do the Spring Style Fashion Show Fundraiser, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s fundraiser will look a little different.
They’ll be doing a no show fashion show called Bouquets of Hope.
“They will even get a tax receipt as soon as they do that and the money raised goes back into the Salvation Army to support the boys and girls club or shelter or social services whatever we need,” said Major Joanna Robinson of the Lawton Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary volunteered more than 1000 hours last year alone supporting fundraisers, community outreach, and organizations like Angel Tree, the Boys and Girls Club, the shelter, the thrift store, pantry meals and the Red Kettle Campaign.
They also collected more than $24,000 in contributions.
For more information about this fundraiser or to donate you can go to bouquetsofhope.com.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.