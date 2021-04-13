Lawton skate park vandalized, local organization reacts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local organization is upset about some vandalism at Lawton’s skate park and the Police Department is warning people against committing these crimes.
Two years ago, Young Professionals of Lawton painted the ramps in the skate park at McMahon Park as a part of United Way’s Day of Caring.
Criminals vandalized it in the last several weeks with bright pink and blue spray paint.
Young Professionals’ Albert Rivas said it’s disheartening to see others do this to volunteers’ hard work.
“When you have people that put a lot of their time and efforts into making something look great or especially when it comes to volunteering,” he said. “Whether it be picking up trash at a creek or painting over a skatepark, when someone vandalizes that and ruins what volunteers have done, it not only hurts the volunteers that put those hours in, but it hurts the community of Lawton-Fort Sill.”
Rivas said he’s an art fan himself, but it should go through the appropriate channels and be approved before it’s on city property.
“There is a place for art, and there is a place for graffiti art, and there is a place for murals,” he said. “You’re seeing them pop up all over the community, but there is also a way to go about it which is talking with council people or visiting with individuals at the City of Lawton to see what the possibilities are of putting something like this that looks decent, that looks appropriate.”
Officer Andrew Grubbs with the Lawton Police Department said this park is one that police officers would typically check in the evenings for underage drinking.
“We’ve had reports on that particular park in the past where there would be beer bottles and alcoholic beverages underneath the bleachers in the area littered throughout,” Grubbs said.
He said as of Monday, no one has filed a report. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is planning to now that they know about the damage.
Grubbs said usually victims of crimes report it when it’s private property, but he said this is typical because it’s public property.
“This is our home, and we should take pride in our home,” he said. “We should want the City of Lawton to be the hotspot for Oklahoma to where everybody that visits Oklahoma wants to come here, and the only way we can do that is by making a change and making a difference and making Lawton the best that it can be and it’s not going to be the city council or the city government that does that. They play their part. It’s really going to be the citizens.”
Grubbs said anyone who’s caught vandalizing or graffitiing city property will be charged with damage to public property and have to appear in court.
That could lead to an over $700 fine.
