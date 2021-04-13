Lawton skate park vandalized, local organization reacts

“This is our home, and we should take pride in our home,” he said. “We should want the City of Lawton to be the hotspot for Oklahoma to where everybody that visits Oklahoma wants to come here, and the only way we can do that is by making a change and making a difference and making Lawton the best that it can be and it’s not going to be the city council or the city government that does that. They play their part. It’s really going to be the citizens.”