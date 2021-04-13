Man facing six counts of first-degree rape, multiple other charges in Jackson County

By Tyler Boydston | April 12, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 8:52 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man from Altus has been charged after he’s accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Joseph Smith, Junior has been charged with six counts including first-degree rape, two counts of sodomy against a victim under 16 and rape by instrumentation.

The victim told police she had been assaulted for days between March 29 and April 3.

A search warrant was obtained for Smith’s home, where several items were taken in for evidence.

Smith’s bond has been set at $250,000.

