Man facing six counts of first-degree rape, multiple other charges in Jackson County

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man from Altus has been charged after he’s accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Joseph Smith, Junior has been charged with six counts including first-degree rape, two counts of sodomy against a victim under 16 and rape by instrumentation.
The victim told police she had been assaulted for days between March 29 and April 3.
A search warrant was obtained for Smith’s home, where several items were taken in for evidence.
Smith’s bond has been set at $250,000.
