7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances look good through Friday and the cool air mass remains in place through the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours. Storms are expected to stay just below the severe threshold for the rest of the evening. The main threats for any storms that become organized will be gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.
On Wednesday, skies will be mostly cloudy and another round of showers will sweep across Texoma during the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder is possible with most of the area just seeing showers. Highs will top out in the low 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
On Thursday, showers will be more hit and miss with skies staying mostly cloudy. Another upper-level shortwave will bring back scattered to numerous showers to the area on Friday with gradual clearing taking place just in time for the weekend.
A cold front will arrive early Saturday morning reinforcing the cool air mass currently in place. As a result, highs will only top out near 60 degrees on Saturday and in the low 60s on Sunday. However, a few peaks of sunshine will return to Texoma.
