7News First Alert Weather: Staying cool with daily rain chances into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated showers and storms across our southeastern counties. There will be a chance for an isolated strong storm from a Waurika-to-Throckmorton line and southeastward. The main threats for any storms that become strong/severe will be hail up to the size of quarters. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.
For Tuesday, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms that develop should stay below severe criteria. The main threats will be pockets of heavy rainfall and lightning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts.
For Wednesday through Friday, scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible as multiple upper level disturbances move across the area. The cool air mass will remain in place due to an Omega Block pattern within the upper levels of the atmosphere. In this case, we remain on the eastern side of the pattern, which keeps below average temperatures across Texoma with highs only topping out in the low 60s each day. The pattern brings down at the end of the week, however another cold front arrives late Friday night and Saturday morning reinforcing the cool air across the area. Clearing will begin to take place Saturday afternoon with highs back in the 70s under mostly sunny skies on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.