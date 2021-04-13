7News First Alert Weather: Staying cool with daily rain chances into the weekend

For Wednesday through Friday, scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible as multiple upper level disturbances move across the area. The cool air mass will remain in place due to an Omega Block pattern within the upper levels of the atmosphere. In this case, we remain on the eastern side of the pattern, which keeps below average temperatures across Texoma with highs only topping out in the low 60s each day. The pattern brings down at the end of the week, however another cold front arrives late Friday night and Saturday morning reinforcing the cool air across the area. Clearing will begin to take place Saturday afternoon with highs back in the 70s under mostly sunny skies on Sunday.