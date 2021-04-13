Oklahoma Blood Institute facing increase need for donors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is urgently requesting donors.
They say hospital blood usage surged nearly 10% in the past month as many people are returning to the medical system for planned and routine medical care.
“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for Oklahomans to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But, the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”
They say last month saw the highest distribution of certain blood products in the institute’s 44 years.
This is further impacted by a dramatic increase of trauma-related blood needs as Oklahomans return to vigorous spring activities and travel.
While they typically run on a three day supply, they say they’re now working with a one-day supply.
This is creating an immediate need for donors.
You can make appointments to donate blood at OBI.org or walk in to any mobile blood drive or donation center.
